Cardinals Minor Leaguer Starts "Gloves 4 Troops" Program

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A minor leaguer in the St. Louis Cardinals system is hoping to help the troops overseas unwind with a little baseball.

Vance Albitz plays for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. He has started a program called "Gloves 4 Troops," with the goal of sending 1,000 baseballs and gloves to people in the service overseas. He wants to make the shipments before he leaves for spring training in about a month.

Albitz began the effort after learning that troops like to play catch, but often don't have access to balls and gloves. To help his cause, the St. Louis-based company Left Field Creative is donating 300 new baseballs.