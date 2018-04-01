Cardinals' Moss helps new team win with game-ending single

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Brandon Moss had his first big hit with St. Louis, a game-ending single in the ninth inning, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run homer to lead the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Moss' one-out hit to left off reliever Scott Oberg (2-2) drove in Jason Heyward, who doubled with one out.

Closer Trevor Rosenthal (2-2) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

The Cardinals have won nine of 12 and have a major league-best 40-16 mark at home. Colorado has lost four of five.