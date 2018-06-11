Cardinals mount comeback, defeat Mets in 13 innings

1 month 2 weeks 1 day ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 Thursday, April 26, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT April 26, 2018 in Sports
By: Drew Bradley, Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals (15-9) wrapped up their three-game series with the New York Mets (15-8) in style with a comeback, walk-off win in 13 innings, bringing St. Louis within half-a-game behind Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central.

Dexter Fowler lined a Paul Sewald changeup into shallow right field to bring Jose Martinez home to complete the walk-off victory.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard stifled the Redbird offense early, as he only allowed one run through 7.1 innings while striking out seven, and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. Syndergaard fared much better today than his first start against St. Louis when he let in four runs through six innings on Opening Day.

Cardinals’ ace Carlos Martinez had allowed only one run through his last 27.1 innings coming into today’s game, and certainly kept the good times rolling as he hurled one-run ball on four hits through six innings. Martinez remains among the league-leaders in ERA with his effort today.

Tommy Pham stayed piping hot as he went 4-6 today with two runs and an RBI. Pham greeted Robert Gsellman, who relieved Syndergaard in the eighth, by blistering a ball past Mets shortstop Ahmed Rosario to plate the game-tying run.

Pham torched the Mets this series, as he went a combined 7-9 with three RBIs, three runs, and a homer. After today, Pham brought his average up to a team-leading .368.

For the Mets, Yeonis Cespedes had another big day, going 2-5, including an RBI double in the first inning. The Cardinals will be glad they won’t have to face him anytime soon, as Cespedes went 5-13 with a homer and 5 RBIs throughout the series.

From the bullpen, off-season acquisitions Dominic Leone, Greg Holland and Luke Gregerson all made appearances in the game.

Leone came on in relief of Martinez, letting up one run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cespedes.

Holland came on in the top of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, and answered by blanking the Mets. It was Holland’s fourth straight scoreless appearance.

Gregerson kept struggling, as he let in a run in the 10th that inflated his ERA to 6.75.

Reliever John Gant came on the final three innings of the game and dealt, blanking the Mets and earning the win for the Cardinals. It was Gant’s first appearance for St. Louis.

The Cardinals will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates tomorrow. Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber for the Redbirds and take on Steven Brault. Start time is set for 6:05 p.m.

