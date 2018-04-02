Cardinals Open New Stadium

The Cardinals kicked off their new season in a new stadium, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 in front of a crowd of 42,00.

Less than an hour into the opening, Albert Pujols made himself at home, taking pitcher Tomo Ohka deep for the first home run in the fourth in the new park. Pitcher Mark Mulder also homered in the seventh.

53 years from Monday, the Cardinals changed Sportsman Park to Busch Stadium. Now, they have relocated again, this time into the third park to be named Busch Stadium. Their newest home cost $365 million. There is still some construction to be finished along the third baseline and upper deck.