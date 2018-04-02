Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter's comeback still on track

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter threw a bullpen session, staying on track in his bid to return to the rotation before the end of the season.

The 37-year-old right-hander said Friday that everything felt fine. The next step is a four-inning simulated game on Monday in San Diego, one inning more than he threw on Tuesday.

Carpenter underwent surgery in July to relieve nerve compression that resulted in numbness on much of the right side of his body.

General manager John Mozeliak has said that if Carpenter returns, it'll be as a starter.