Cardinals Pitcher Dies in Car Crash

NC-NA21Y-CARDS-PITCHER-KILLED-NBC----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NBC NEWS CHANNEL SCRIPT-------------------------------------------------------------------------STORY NUM: NA21Y SLUG: CARDS PITCHER KILLEDTRT: :48 FORMAT: VO/SOT FROM: KSDK ASSIGN/TYPE: NA/CS PRODUCER NOTES: Please see SP270Y for video of Hancock pitchingELEMENTS: - various shots of the vehicle- sotCONTACT: SHAWN STINSON /SEB PHONE: (704) 329-3525 DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 29, 2007 ETA: 1700BC: MUSIC: ---- RESTRICTIONS: NONESUPERS: L/ St. Louis, Missouri :02sot: Duration:S/ Tony La Russa/St. Louis Cardinals Manager :12(--ANCHOR LEAD--)A MEMBER OF THE SAINT LOUIS CARDINALS WAS KILLED IN A CAR ACCIDENT EARLY TODAYIN SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI.(--VO--)AUTHORITIES SAID JOSH HANCOCK HIT THE BACK OF A TOW TRUCK THAT WAS ASSISTINGANOTHER VEHICLE INVOLVED IN A PREVIOUS ACCIDENT.THE DRIVER OF THE TOW TRUCK WAS NOT INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT.THE 29-YEAR-OLD WHO PITCHED THREE INNINGS AGAINST THE CHICAGO CUBS LAST NIGHT,WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTPONED THE CARDINALS GAME TONIGHT AGAINST THE CUBS.(--SOT--)(Tony La Russa/St. Louis Cardinals Manager :12)"He's a lot of fun...and a terrific teammate...so trust me when I tell you thisis brutal to go through."###NCSCRIPTMESSAGE #