Cardinals Place Berkman on Disabled List

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Lance Berkman has been placed on the 15-day disabled list, as expected, with a left calf strain aggravated chasing a pop fly.

The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

Utility man Skip Schumaker was activated from the 15-day disabled list in time for Friday night's game at Pittsburgh. Schumaker played in four games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis and was 3 for 13 with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rookie Matt Carpenter is expected to get the bulk of the playing time and infielder Daniel Descalso played first base in the minors. Berkman has started seven games at first base, and Carpenter has started the other six.