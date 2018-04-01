Cardinals Place LHP Garcia on DL

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have placed left-hander Jaime Garcia on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

General manager John Mozeliak says the team became aware of the issue about a week ago and had hoped Garcia could work through it. He was charged with six runs and six hits over 5 1-3 innings in a 7-6 victory over Milwaukee on Friday, improving to 5-2 while his ERA increased from 2.88 to 3.58.

This is Garcia's fourth trip to the disabled list, including a two-month stint during the 2012 season with a left shoulder sprain.

St. Louis didn't announce who would take Garcia's place in the rotation. The NL Central leaders recalled reliever Mitchell Boggs from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.