Cardinals Place Siegrist on 15-Day DL

By: The Associated Press

CINCINNATI - The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed reliever Kevin Siegrist on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of a strained pitching forearm.

Left-hander Sam Freeman was called up from Triple-A Memphis to take his spot.

Siegrist retired the four batters he faced during a 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Siegrist has made 23 appearances, tied for the team lead. He's 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings.

Freeman also was with the Cardinals from May 13-15, pitching a scoreless inning in his only appearance. He was 0-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 16 games at Memphis.