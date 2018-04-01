Cardinals Purchase of Memphis Affiliate Delayed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals must wait another week to find out if their bid to purchase a minor-league affiliate in Memphis is approved.

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday night delayed a vote on the proposed agreement between the Cardinals and the Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that elected officials want more time to review the purchase contract.

The agreement calls for the city to purchase AutoZone Park and then lease it to the Cardinals for $300,000 annually as part of a 17-year lease with options for another 10 years. The Cardinals would pay $15 million to purchase the Class AAA franchise and pay for stadium improvements.

The Cardinals already own three of their minor-league affiliates.