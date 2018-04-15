Cardinals rain down on Cincinnati Reds chance of victory

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals swept the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals got on the board first in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer from left fielder Harrison Bader.

The next four innings remained scoreless until an RBI single from the Cardinal's catcher Yadier Molina.

Trailing by three in the top of the 8th, the Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton earns his first home run of the year.

The Reds close in on the Cardinals in the bottom of the 9th with a home run from left fielder Adam Duvall.

However, the two home runs weren't enough. The Cardinals took a 3-2 victory.

The Cardinals will head to Chicago tomorrow to face the Cubs. The Reds will face the Brewers tomorrow in Milwaukee.