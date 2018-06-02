Cardinals Reveal New Plan for Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The latest plan for Ballpark Village in St. Louis is far less ambitious than previous proposals, but the Cardinals say it is far more likely to succeed.

The team on Monday announced a scaled-back plan for the area just outside of Busch Stadium. It includes plans for a team hall of fame and a themed restaurant, space for huge outdoor events, and restaurants, bars and other entertainment.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III isn't naming tenants but says the space is 80 percent spoken for. The Cardinals and co-developer Cordish Co. plan to foot most of the $100 million bill.