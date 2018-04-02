Cardinals Send Matt Carpenter to DL with Oblique Strain

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals sent Matt Carpenter to the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, making him the fifth Cardinals player to be placed on the DL since May 16.

The Cardinals called up catcher Steven Hill from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday to replace Carpenter on the roster. Hill can also play first base, as well as the outfield. With a third catcher on the roster, manager Mike Matheny also has the flexibility to use catcher Tony Cruz at first base, if necessary.

Matt Adams is expected to get the majority of starts at first base until Carpenter and/or Allen Craig (left hamstring strain) returns from the DL. Carpenter was scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging test on Wednesday to determine the severity of the right side injury he suffered in Tuesday's game.

The injury occurred as Carpenter finished his swing during a first-inning at-bat. Carpenter doubled, but he was seen grabbing his right side as he neared second. Carpenter immediately exited the game.

"I got to second and knew something wasn't right, but I didn't know what it was," Carpenter said. "It scares you more than anything. As the night went on, it got gradually better."

Because of the gradual improvement Tuesday night, Carpenter had hoped that the injury was not severe enough to force a roster move. As it turns out, he joined Skip Schumaker as the second Cardinals player to go on the DL with an oblique strain this season. The team currently has seven players on its DL.