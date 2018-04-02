Cardinals Send Mitchell Boggs to Minors

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have run out of patience with Mitchell Boggs, demoting the reliever saddled with a 12.66 ERA to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Boggs, who began the year as the stand-in closer for injured Jason Motte, walked both batters he faced in the seventh inning of a 6-5 victory at Milwaukee on Thursday night and has allowed 17 hits and 10 walks in 10 2/3 innings.

First baseman Matt Adams was sent on a rehab assignment and could return from a right oblique injury next week. The Cardinals purchased the contract of 21-year-old right-hander Carlos Martinez from Double-A Springfield where he was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in three starts.