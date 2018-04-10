Cardinals set off fireworks against Diamondbacks

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina scored, their only run.

The Diamondbacks clinched the game with one run in the 7th and four runs in the 8th inning.

While the scoreboard may have been empty in the beginning, there was plenty of action happening on the field.

Second baseman Kolten Wong led the team with two hits and one RBI.

Of course Molina was the only one to score, but he was also the only one to bring everyone onto the field.

Diamondbacks coach Torey Lovullo expressed strong words about Molina to the umpire after a call at home plate.

Molina lunged at the coach and within seconds both teams cleared their benches. Lovullo was ejected and the game continued.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Lovullo said, " I wish I could take back what I said but it really wasn't really directed at him. It was more a term of me saying I respect him on that level that he's getting certain things because he's that good."

The 4-1 win for the Diamondbacks brought Lovullo to his 100th win as the team manager.

Monday, Arizona will head to San Francisco to play the Giants and the Cardinals will host Milwaukee.