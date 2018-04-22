Cardinals tell Villanueva he's made the big league roster

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have told reliever Carlos Villanueva he will be on their 25-man opening-day roster.

"We talked to him about him being a part of our club, so today was a good morning for him," manager Mike Matheny said Monday.

The 31-year-old right-hander agreed to a minor league contract in February and had the right to request his release if not added to the roster by Monday. He will get a $2 million, one-year contract and the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for three and six starts.

Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, St. Louis had until Tuesday to give Villaneuva written notice he would be on the opening-day roster, pay $100,000 retention bonus or release him.