Cardinals to Help Build Joplin Homes

JOPLIN (AP) -- Leaders of the St. Louis Cardinals, including manager Mike Matheny, are going to Joplin to help build homes in the tornado-ravaged community.

The Cardinals say Matheny, team president Bill DeWitt, general manager John Mozeliak, hitting coach Mark McGwire and others will join professional builders and Habitat for Humanity volunteers on Monday to help build five homes in the designated "Cardinals" neighborhood.

It is part of Gov. Jay Nixon's "Joplin Challenge" as the community continues to recover from the May 22, 2011, tornado that killed 161 people and damaged a large section of the southwest Missouri town.

Missouri state officials and volunteers from the minor-league Springfield Cardinals also plan to participate in the building project, along with the five families who will move into the homes later this year.