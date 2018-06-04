Cardinals to Wear Patch Honoring Musial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals will wear a patch on their left sleeve this season to honor the memory of Stan Musial.

The Hall of Famer widely considered the greatest Cardinal player ever died in January. The Cardinals will debut the patch in the season opener Monday at Arizona.

The patch is unusual for one honoring a deceased icon: There is no black, a nod to Musial's always-sunny disposition. It features a red border and Musial's No. 6, in red, with his signature through the number. The background of the patch is the color of the jersey - gray for road games, white for home, and cream-colored when the Cardinals wear their new alternate jersey.