Cardinals to Wear Patch Honoring Musial
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals will wear a patch on their left sleeve this season to honor the memory of Stan Musial.
The Hall of Famer widely considered the greatest Cardinal player ever died in January. The Cardinals will debut the patch in the season opener Monday at Arizona.
The patch is unusual for one honoring a deceased icon: There is no black, a nod to Musial's always-sunny disposition. It features a red border and Musial's No. 6, in red, with his signature through the number. The background of the patch is the color of the jersey - gray for road games, white for home, and cream-colored when the Cardinals wear their new alternate jersey.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
in
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
in
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
in