Cardinals Trade INF Greene to Astros

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals traded infielder Tyler Greene to the Houston Astros on Thursday for a player-to-be-named later or cash considerations.

Greene batted .218 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 77 games.

The Cardinals will play with 24 players on their roster for Thursday's game against San Francisco.

Greene made an error at second base on Wednesday that led to two runs for the Giants, who had a five-run sixth inning en route to a 15-0 win.