Cardinals Trade Rasmus for Pitchers Jackson, Dotel

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Colby Rasmus and three other players in a three-team deal that gives them pitchers Edwin Jackson, Octavio Dotel and Marc Rzepczynski (zep-CHIN-ski).

The deal announced Wednesday also gives the Cardinals outfielder Corey Patterson and three players to be named later or cash considerations. Besides Rasmus, Toronto also gets pitchers P.J. Walters, Trever Miller and Brian Tallet from the Cardinals.

The Jays acquired Jackson and utility player Mark Teahen earlier in the day in a deal with the White Sox. Chicago got reliever Jason Frasor and pitching prospect Zach Stewart.