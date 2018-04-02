Cardinals Whip Astros for 3-Game Sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Freese's three-run homer snapped the Cardinals' seven-game long-ball drought and St. Louis beat the Houston Astros 13-5 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Freese and Matt Holliday each had four RBIs and Allen Craig had three hits and three RBIs. The Cardinals shrugged aside a 4-0, fourth-inning deficit and sent Houston to its seventh straight loss.

The Astros are 0-4 while getting outscored 32-8 since interim manager Tony DeFrancesco replaced Brad Mills as leader of the stripped-down roster. Houston has won just seven of its last 50 overall.