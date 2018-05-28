Cardinals win series with a 6-4 finale

PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals took home a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale Sunday.

The Cardinals scored one in the first inning taking an immediate lead.

Then the Pirates tied it up in the 4th before taking the lead in the 5th after second basemen Adam Frazier brought home two runs.

In the 7th inning, Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko drove in two runs on an RBI, leaving the Cardinals trailing by one.

The game was tied in the 8th after Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader brought in a run.

Later in the 8th, Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez walked Yairo Munoz, giving the Cardinals a two point lead.

After a scoreless 9th inning, the Cardinals won the series with a 6-4 final score Sunday.

On Monday, the Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs.