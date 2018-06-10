Cards' Franklin Criticizes Fans, Then Apologizes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals reliever Ryan Franklin has apologized for criticizing St. Louis fans after they booed him.

Franklin was demoted earlier this week from the closer's role following four blown saves. He gave up an eighth-inning home run against Washington on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader, after which fans booed him.

Cardinals fans are often called the best in baseball because of their evenhanded nature. Franklin's sarcastic response to that label was, "Yeah, right."

After the second game of that doubleheader, and after consulting with team officials, Franklin said in an email to reporters that he could understand the fans' frustration. He also said St. Louis was his favorite place to play and that he said things he shouldn't have said.