Cards' Lynn Strong In 1st Start in Loss to Astros

6 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Wednesday, March 14 2012 Mar 14, 2012 Wednesday, March 14, 2012 3:27:14 PM CDT March 14, 2012 in Sports
Source: AP Press Release

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- St. Louis starter Lance Lynn retired the final eight batters he faced in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to Houston on Wednesday.
Lynn was destined for the bullpen when spring training opened. But the Cardinals said this week Lynn would be treated like a starter until Chris Carpenter shows he can return to the rotation.
A 24-year-old right-hander, Lynn made his major league debut in 2011, going 1-1 in 18 appearances (two starts) with a 3.12 ERA. He appeared in 10 postseason games and was 2-0. His two spring appearances before Wednesday came in relief.
Lynn allowed a pair of one-out singles in the first Wednesday before striking out Jack Cust and inducing a lazy fly ball from Jimmy Paredes. He cruised through his final two innings without allowing a base runner.

