Cards Miss Opportunity to Move Into Wild-Card Tie

HOUSTON (AP) -- St. Louis missed out on a chance to join Atlanta atop the wild-card standings when Brian Bogusevic scored on Angel Sanchez's bunt in the 10th inning Monday night, giving the Houston Astros a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals.

Slumping Atlanta lost to Philadelphia, but the Cardinals weren't able to take advantage of the opening. St. Louis rallied from three runs down to force extra innings, but Bogusevic doubled off Octavio Dotel (3-3) in the 10th and advanced on Jason Bourgeois' bunt. Sanchez then dropped a bunt in front of the plate, and Bogusevic charged home as Dotel mishandled his attempt to flip the ball to catcher Yadier Molina with his glove.

Astros closer Mark Melancon (8-4) pitched two scoreless innings.