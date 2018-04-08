Cards Rebound with Win

Brandon Looper pitched seven strong innings as the Cardinals took command late in the game. Looper surrendered the lone run in his start when he gave up a solo shot to Josh Hamilton. Despite the strong outing, Looper took a no decision. Looper had four strikeouts and only surrendered three hits.

Randy Flores earned his first victory of the season in relief, and Jason Isringhausen picked up his fifth save of the year.

The Cardinals offense was led by none other than Albert Pujols. When the Cardinals needed breathing room late in the game, Pujols doubled to deep right driving in Chris Duncan and Jim Edmonds, giving the Cards a 3-1 lead. Later in the eighth, Scott Rolen scored on a throwing error by Reds shortstop Alex Gonzalez. Yadier Molina picked up his fourth RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly, and So Taguchi scored on the play.

The Cards continue their six game home stand against the Reds Thursday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. This weekend showcases the great rivalry that is Cubs-Cards. The two teams are in the bottom of the division, and open up the three game series at Busch Stadium 7:10 p.m. Friday night.