Cards Sign Schumaker to 2-Year Deal, Cut Theriot

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Second baseman Skip Schumaker has agreed to a two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, who did not tender a contract offer to infielder Ryan Theriot before Monday night's deadline.

The 31-year-old Schumaker batted .283 in 117 games for the Cardinals this year and then.381 in the postseason with the lone RBI in a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia in Game 5 of the NL division series. He made 89 starts at second base and five in the outfield.

Theriot hit .271 with one homer and 47 RBIs. He was the starting shortstop until St. Louis acquired Rafael Furcal at the trade deadline. Theriot now becomes a free agent.