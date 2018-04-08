Cards Sweep Bucs

But, Isringhausen gave up a game-tieing home run to Jose Hernandez.

"It's a huge shame," said Manager Tony LaRussa. "The thing is, the most disappointed guy at the ballpark is Izzy. I mean, he feels worse than Mark does or any of our fans."

Isringhausen is off to a rough start this season, blowing two saves in eight chances. For now, LaRussa plans to keep him as the club's closer.

"You know, Izzy's got the ball," he added. "You've got to give credit to Hernandez. He got a pitch to hit, and hit it. But then we came back."

Thanks to Albert Pujols' single, the Cardinals rallied to win the game in the bottom of the 9th inning. So, Mulder will have to wait at least until his next start, probably against the Reds in Cincinatti next week, to notch career win #100.