Cards' Wainwright could miss start to rest elbow

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright says his elbow injury is not serious. He could miss a start to allow the tendinitis to calm down.

Wainwright is tied for the National League lead in wins at 9-3 with a 2.15 ERA. He had an injection on Wednesday after an MRI exam pinpointed the trouble area in the back of his elbow.

Wainwright, who missed the 2011 season after undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery, said Friday the sole reason for the MRI was to aid in rehab efforts. Wainwright sought to calm fans, saying the elbow was fine and the tendon was "thick as an oak tree and strong as can be."

Both the team and pitcher kept open the possibility Wainwright could stay on his turn and pitch Monday against the Mets, but all agreed a little rest would be beneficial.