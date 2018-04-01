Cards' Wainwright done for season

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals say ace Adam Wainwright is out for the season because of a torn left Achilles.

General manager John Mozeliak made the announcement at Busch Stadium. Wainwright will have surgery later this week.

Wainwright was hurt while batting Saturday in Milwaukee.

This is the second major injury of Wainwright's career. The right-hander missed the 2011 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.