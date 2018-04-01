Careless Smoking Blamed in Apartment Fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Careless smoking is being blamed for a fire that damaged two apartments in St. Charles.

The fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. In addition to the fire damage, a third apartment had water damage. Sprinklers activated and kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived but everyone in the building had to be evacuated.

No one was hurt.