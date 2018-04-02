Caretaker Pleads Not Guilty in Manslaughter Case

JACKSON - A southeast Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges stemming from the death of an 80-year-old woman under her care.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 53-year-old Sherrie Gail Coomer of Patton, Mo., pleaded not guilty Monday. Her next court appearance is March 26.

Patricia Joan Langston died in October of a sepsis infection. Investigators say an autopsy revealed bedsores, some infested with maggots.

Authorities say Coomer's improper care contributed to Langston's death.

Coomer is free on bond but does not have a listed phone number. She does not have a listed attorney.