Caretakers Searching for Cemetery Vandals

BOONE COUNTY - A neighbor to the rural Farwest Cemetery found 14 tombstones there broken or destroyed this week. Fonda Smith discovered the vandalism on July 1 and reported it to the Boone county Sheriff's Department.

Smith said she noticed flowers scattered about the grounds when she went to mow the cemetery on Sunday. She then noticed that many of the headstones had been damaged or toppled.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information about who committed the vandalism. Contact the line at 573-875-TIPS.