Cargill Recalls More Ground Turkey

WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. is recalling more ground turkey products because of possible salmonella contamination. The company recalled 36 million pounds of ground turkey last month after a salmonella outbreak that federal health officials say had sickened 107 people in 31 states by Aug. 11. One person died.

That recall covered products from Cargill's plant in Springdale, Ark. The company shut down the plant but said Aug. 17 it had resumed limited production after the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved additional safety measures. The USDA said Sunday that Cargill was recalling about 185,000 pounds of ground turkey products made after production resumed because a sample tested positive for salmonella. No illnesses linked to those products have been reported. Cargill spokesman Mike Martin did not immediately return a phone message left Sunday.