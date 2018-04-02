Caring Car Collection

At Kenneth Spry's kitchen table, t ime passes quickly. He prefers it that way.

"They're not a play toy. They're something to set on the shelf to look at," Spry said.

It started with a ship. Then an airplane. Now Kenneth's hobby has taken off in a direction he didn't see coming. Among the hundreds of tiny parts, Kenneth found a piece of himself.

"My wife passed away in 2003 on August the ninth," Spry explained. "When I put these together I have my country music going on. You keep your mind occupied on the small parts and not on the person who left you."

Kenneth and his wife had no children. But when she passed, he was not alone. The radio, the Boone County Council on Aging and his model cars kept him company.

"I don't know what she would think about my models."

So each day, Kenneth works on a model. He's invested more than 800 hours in his work.

"This is one of the best therapies I could have went through," Spry says.

Kenneth plans to donate these cars to the Boone County Council on Aging: A group that helps seniors like himself stay independent in their homes.

Perhaps a model for others who've lost their own missing piece. Kenneth proves you might just find it within yourself.