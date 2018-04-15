"Caring for Columbia" gives back to community

COLUMBIA - Students, faculty, and staff got up bright and early Saturday to give back to the community through service.

Caring for Columbia is the largest student-run day of service that helps students at MU say "thank you" to the city. The event brought in over twelve-hundred people.

Volunteers helped serve at 73 different sites. Types of service included: park clean ups, working with animals, packing backpacks for children, supporting food banks and much more.

Members on the executive board added a new site this year. The new site includes helping people who have a disability with their home.

“We’re going to those kind of places and helping them pave fences, rake leaves, do whatever household tasks that they usually can’t get done on their own,” Kyle Wansing, Caring for Columbia executive director, said.

Wansing said this event has shaped him to be the person he is today.

“It really got me to figure out what I am passionate about and then how I can turn that into a benefit for the community,” Wansing said.

UM System President Mun Choi said this event is “awesome” because he sees students giving back to make the community a better place.

"This is a university with great people that care about others and giving back is really at the core of what this university does," Choi said.