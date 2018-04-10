Carjackers lead police on high-speed chase in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police say a suspected carjacker is hospitalized after a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed and the driver apparently shot himself in the head.

Police said in a release that three carjackers led officers on the chase early Saturday until the stolen SUV crashed. Two juveniles then got out of the vehicle and told police the 22-year-old driver had shot himself in the head. The juveniles told police the driver said he didn't want to go to prison.

Police say the driver's hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The other two juvenile teen suspects were turned over to juvenile authorities.

Police said three guns were found in the vehicle.