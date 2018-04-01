Carjacking suspect caught after chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A carjacking suspect is in custody following a lengthy chase in the St. Louis area.

KMOV-TV reports that the suspect allegedly took a silver Infiniti in St. Charles around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police began a pursuit on Interstate 70 when the vehicle was spotted near Lambert Airport.

The suspect exited on West Florissant in St. Louis and drove a short ways before getting out and trying to run away. Officers caught up to him within a block.