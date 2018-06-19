Carl Edwards Takes 21st at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Jimmie Johnson has taken control of the championship battle following a disastrous performance by Matt Kenseth at Phoenix International Raceway.

Johnson widened his lead in the Sprint Cup standings to 28 points over Kenseth heading into next Sunday's season finale at Homestead by finishing third in a workmanlike performance for the five-time champion.

Kenseth had a horrific race Sunday as his title hopes were derailed by an ill-handing Toyota. He was struggling early, complained to crew chief Jason Ratcliff he didn't even know what to tell him to fix, and wound up 23rd.

Kevin Harvick won the race for the second year in a row after Columbia's Carl Edwards ran out of gas headed to the white flag. Harvick sailed by on the last lap for his fourth win of the year.

Edwards finished 21st and is now 13th in the Sprint Cup standings, 134 points behind Johnson.