Carl Edwards to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015

COLUMBIA - Carl Edwards will be switching teams and driving for Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2015 as the organization's fourth full-time Sprint Cup Series member. NASCAR made the announcement on Tuesday that Edwards will drive the No. 19 Toyota next season which will be sponsored by ARRIS for 17 races.

"It means the world to me to have this opportunity," Edwards said. "It will nice to be able to talk about this now and all the work that has gone into it. I appreciate Joe, JD and everybody here at JGR and making this possible."

Edwards will re-join former teammate Matt Kenseth on Joe Gibbs Racing team along with Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

"This is one of the biggest days in Joe Gibbs Racing's history. To be able to bring a driver the caliber of Carl Edwards on board to launch our fourth team is just a thrill," said Joe Gibbs, founder and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Edwards currently sits eighth in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings with two wins, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes this season. Edwards has a total of 23 races with 106 top-five and 182 top-10 finishes in his 11-year career. He has also a total of 38 wins in the NASCAR Nationwide Series and won the championship in 2007. Although he has yet to win the Sprint Cup, he finished a runner-up to Tony Stewart in 2011 due to a tiebreaker.

"Right now my focus is still to go win a championship in the No. 99 Ford for Jack Roush. My career as a driver I've worked as hard as I can and everyone has worked as hard as we can to win championships and that is my goal. I felt like at this time in my life, my career I thought that a change would be something that would help me reach that goal," Edwards said.

In July, officials from Roush Fenway Racing confirmed Edwards would not be re-signing with the organization to drive the No. 99 car.