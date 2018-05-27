Carl Edwards Wins at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Columbia's Carl Edwards claimed a rain-soaked win at Bristol Motor Speedway, where weather wreaked havoc on yet another Sprint Cup race this season.

The rain caused two delays lasting more than five hours. Just as Edwards closed in on the checkered flag, the yellow caution lights came on with two laps remaining.

No one was sure what the caution was for, and Edwards' crew chief even wondered if water damage might have inadvertently caused the lights to turn on.

Then the sky suddenly opened and NASCAR had no choice but to declare the race over.

Edwards led Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. across the finish line. Aric Almirola from Richard Petty Motorsports was third as Ford drivers swept the top three spots.