Carl Edwards wins Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington

DARLINGTON - Nascar driver Carl Edwards won the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday.

After sitting as far back as 38th and two laps down, Edwards came back to win at Darlington for his second victory of the year. Edwards also won earlier this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following a caution flag Edwards came out of the pits first with 11 laps remaining and was able to hold off Brad Keselowski and teammate Denny Hamlin en route to the victory.

18 cautions occured in the race, a record for Darlington Raceway.