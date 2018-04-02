Carl on the Chase

After missing out on the chase in 2006, he's back in the top ten in 2007.

"I think they talk about sophomore slump and whatever, I didn't believe in that, but now I do," he said. "It's crazy how everything that could go wrong went wrong last year. Still though I learned a lot from it and I think if I can apply what I learned and go forward and use those lessons to my advantage, it'll be good this season."

Edwards is coming off back to back wins in the Busch Series. He's leading the standings by more than 300 points. In fact, he could sit out the next two races, and still lead. But he won't. He's driving a double-header of Busch and Nextel this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

He won at Texas in 2005, which is his last Nextel Cup win.