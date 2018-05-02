Carlos Martinez pitches, hits in Cardinals sweep of White Sox

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals showcased their short-term memory Wednesday, as the Cardinals rebounded from getting swept to promptly sweep a team themselves.

The Cardinals were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three game series over the weekend. It was a different story against the Chicago White Sox the past two days, and Carlos Martinez was a major reason why.

Martinez swung and dealt the Cardinals the sweep and a game two victory Wednesday. Martinez scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning with his first career home run and pitched into the eighth inning while only allowing one run.

Wednesday's performance bumped Martinez's ERA up to 1.40 for the year, good for third in the National League behind Johnny Cueto (.84 ERA) and Jarlin Garcia (1.09 ERA).

Dexter Fowler added a two-run home run, his fourth home run of the year, to put things out of reach for the White Sox.

St. Louis will prepare to kick off a three game series against the Chicago Cubs starting on Friday. This will mark the second meeting between the two teams this year. In the first meeting, two games were postponed due to weather and the Cardinals and the Cubs both took home one win a piece.