Carlos Martinez rejoined Cardinals, started Sunday against the Nationals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez started Sunday against the Washington Nationals after leaving the team briefly to address a personal matter.

The 24-year-old Martinez is the object of a civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman in West Palm Beach, Fla., near the team's spring training site in Jupiter.

General manager John Mozeliak said Saturday he was aware of the case.

Martinez is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA. He was to oppose Washington ace Max Scherzer.

The lawsuit filed in Miami seeks more than $1.5 million and accuses the pitcher of a negligent transmission of a sexual transmitted disease, It seeks actual and special damages along with mental anguish and exemplary damages. It also seeks punitive damages because of outrageous actions.