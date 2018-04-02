Carnahan Against Domestic Violence

ST. LOUIS (AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan says a new program can help protect victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and stalking. The program is called Safe at Home. The goal is to help victims who have relocated or plan to relocate by keeping their assailants from finding them. Carnahan outlined details during a visit today in St. Louis. Last year, more than 40-thousand complaints of domestic violence were filed in Missouri -- more than seven-thousand of them from the St. Louis area. The Safe at Home program gives participants a designated address to use when creating new records with state and local agencies and the courts, and acts as a mail forwarding service.