Carnahan Family Sets Up Foundation

The newly created Carnahan Foundation will fund public policy research, service initiatives and leadership training. Carnahan, his son Randy, and long-time staff member Chris Sifford died in a plane crash on October 16th, 2000, while Carnahan was campaigning for the U.S. Senate. The Democratic governor defeated Republican Senator John Ashcroft in that race anyway. And his widow, Jean Carnahan, was appointed to serve in the Senate. She was later defeated by Republican Jim Talent.