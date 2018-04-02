Carnahan Has Breast Cancer

Carnahan to undergo treatment for breast cancer JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Secretary of State Robin Carnahan says she has breast cancer. Carnahan issued a statement today saying she was recently diagnosed and is talking with doctors and family members to develop a treatment plan. She says the cancer is at an early stage, and doctors expect her to make a full recovery. Carnahan says she plans to continue working, as much as she can, while she undergoes treatment. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-27-06 1626EST