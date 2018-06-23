Carolyn Mahoney Will Step Down from Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced its Board of Curators received a notice from President Carolyn Mahoney of her intent to retire on August 15th.

Mahoney began working at Lincoln University on February 1, 2005 and received several accolades during her seven year tenure.

The Board will appoint a search committee immediately to begin looking for her replacement.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln University.