Carpenter Hasn't Given Up On Pitching Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter hasn't ruled out pitching again, including this year.

The 37-year-old Carpenter met with reporters at Busch Stadium on Monday as pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Last week, the team all but ruled him out for this year after problems in his right arm.

Carpenter is entering the second year of a two-year, $21 million contract and said he owed it the organization to keep trying. But after undergoing an eighth surgery last season, he said there would not be a ninth.

Carpenter knew something was wrong a few weeks ago when his hand turned red and purple and was aching soon after he began throwing from a mound.